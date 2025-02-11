Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,571.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 48.4% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised FirstEnergy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered FirstEnergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.68%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

