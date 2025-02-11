Bleakley Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,308 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 57.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 655,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 238,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 133,086 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 15.0% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,072,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,872 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,652,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,688,000 after purchasing an additional 456,117 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MLCO opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

