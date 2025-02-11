Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $383,000 Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,819 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total transaction of $242,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,742,619.25. This represents a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $123.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.53. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $134.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

