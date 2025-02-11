Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $475,000 Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 416,446 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,660,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,911,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 373.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 43,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of TM stock opened at $184.88 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $249.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.45 and a 200-day moving average of $179.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

