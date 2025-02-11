Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 58.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remitly Global during the third quarter worth $76,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Remitly Global by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Remitly Global by 39.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Remitly Global from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Remitly Global

In other news, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $367,637.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,358,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,882,297.59. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Hug sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $457,722.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,873,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,877,982.82. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,059 shares of company stock worth $1,489,808 over the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELY opened at $25.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $25.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.43 and a beta of 0.07.

Remitly Global Company Profile

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

