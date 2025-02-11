Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 243.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $25.16 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

