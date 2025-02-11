Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $525,000 Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

SYF stock opened at $65.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $38.25 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

