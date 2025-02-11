Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $555,000 Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KD. CWM LLC lifted its position in Kyndryl by 92.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Kyndryl by 44.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kyndryl during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Kyndryl by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Kyndryl by 15.2% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

In related news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,688,594.94. This trade represents a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,374.37. This trade represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE KD opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $43.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day moving average of $29.15. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

