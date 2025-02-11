Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $563,000 Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,717,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,100,000 after buying an additional 491,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,977,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,189,095,000 after buying an additional 485,597 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 68.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 873,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,757,000 after buying an additional 354,740 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 189.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 426,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,538,000 after buying an additional 279,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 523,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,474,000 after buying an additional 206,853 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

PPG opened at $114.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.03 and its 200 day moving average is $123.81. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.04). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPG. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.46.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

