Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 3,887.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Xylem by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 226.0% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Xylem stock opened at $131.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.76. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $113.26 and a one year high of $146.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average of $127.35.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Xylem from $166.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

