Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 184,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the third quarter valued at about $477,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EWS opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $519.30 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.67.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

