Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 114.0% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 945.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Jabil by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $166.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.85 and a fifty-two week high of $174.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.22.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 3.07%.

Several research analysts have commented on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.17.

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $551,718.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,093,283. The trade was a 20.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total value of $599,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,744,490.32. The trade was a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,400 shares of company stock worth $12,804,458. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

