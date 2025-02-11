Bleakley Financial Group LLC Invests $509,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 93.5% in the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.13 and its 200 day moving average is $127.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $133.82.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

