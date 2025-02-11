Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,119 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 61,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,014,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,614,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $164,799,084.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,046,535,678.40. The trade was a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of OXY opened at $48.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Citigroup lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.71.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

