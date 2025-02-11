Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,425,000 after buying an additional 185,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,433,000 after buying an additional 40,733 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,960,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,318,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,087,000 after buying an additional 265,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 3,834.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 748,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,708,000 after buying an additional 729,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $214,542.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,127.12. This trade represents a 19.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on OGE Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OGE Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

OGE opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.05%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

