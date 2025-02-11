Bleakley Financial Group LLC Makes New $484,000 Investment in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Shares of ETHE opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

