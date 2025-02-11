Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,014 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intapp were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intapp by 1,054.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter worth $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $71.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.62. Intapp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.99 and a beta of 0.74.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Benjamin Harrison sold 22,373 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $1,540,828.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 803,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,641,620. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,846 shares of company stock worth $20,158,913 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

