Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 216 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Macquarie increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:MSGS opened at $208.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92 and a beta of 0.91. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $178.35 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.