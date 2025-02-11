Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,569 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 873,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,254,000 after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 388,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 386,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 302,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,287,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.48. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $50.15. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

