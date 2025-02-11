Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,649 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 210,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,710,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $115.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.31 and a 52-week high of $121.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

