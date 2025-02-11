Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 389 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 45,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $386,168,000 after acquiring an additional 314,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 597,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,869,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 460,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,978,000 after acquiring an additional 50,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 419,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,492,000 after acquiring an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $3,536,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,330.28. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.37, for a total value of $2,882,649.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,710 shares in the company, valued at $13,743,122.70. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,864 shares of company stock valued at $41,036,365. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $345.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $210.64 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $319.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.08.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

