Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 390 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Rollins by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 3.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROL opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.41 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

