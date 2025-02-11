Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 777 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,347,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,028,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 980,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after purchasing an additional 131,009 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 101,391 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,421,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $49.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.93. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.11 and a 12 month high of $49.12.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.