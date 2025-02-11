Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stake in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GME. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 226.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 85,893 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 19.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 535.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 41.1% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 50.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at GameStop

In other news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $27,807.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,131.95. The trade was a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $48,997.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,315,814.50. The trade was a 3.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GameStop Stock Up 9.7 %

Shares of GME stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.76 and a beta of -0.11. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.68 million. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

