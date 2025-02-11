Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,474,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,036,000 after purchasing an additional 44,294 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $190,567,000 after purchasing an additional 19,808 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 611,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $166,016,000 after purchasing an additional 185,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 546,162 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $148,201,000 after purchasing an additional 205,757 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $438.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 2,022 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.11, for a total transaction of $782,736.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,307.78. The trade was a 24.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $10,085,779.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,456.66. The trade was a 66.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $399.71 on Tuesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $480.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.58.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

