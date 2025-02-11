Bleakley Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 6,003.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,631,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,639,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,675 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,511,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,349,000 after acquiring an additional 731,366 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 200.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 514,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 343,512 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 595.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 156,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 132,051 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mister Car Wash

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 74,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $598,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,708.30. This represents a 47.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MCW opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63.

MCW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

