Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TD. CWM LLC grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 144,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $105.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.37. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.7482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

