Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,424 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,826,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,144 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,272,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579,313 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,974,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,781,000 after purchasing an additional 805,758 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,144,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,150,000 after purchasing an additional 334,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,897,000 after purchasing an additional 894,322 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CFG opened at $47.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.63. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.25.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

