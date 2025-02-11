Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 10,104 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,043 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,609,058 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,294,752,000 after buying an additional 5,270,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,108,000 after purchasing an additional 636,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,639,886 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 84,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a market cap of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

