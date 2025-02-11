Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 2,844 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 137,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,541 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.82.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $20.01 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $13.94 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.50%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 94.85%.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

