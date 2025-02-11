Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 322 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,968 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in DexCom by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 17,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in DexCom by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 159,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $99.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $318,275.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,320,178.16. This trade represents a 5.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,342 shares of company stock worth $3,628,069. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

