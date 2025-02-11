Bleakley Financial Group LLC Sells 84 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in XPO by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,711,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $506,484,000 after buying an additional 2,153,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in XPO by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,486,000 after buying an additional 390,320 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in XPO by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 683,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,529,000 after buying an additional 259,727 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in XPO by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 698,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after buying an additional 185,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,071,000. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $146.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.19. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 30.36%. On average, research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.35.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

