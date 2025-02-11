Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.01.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

