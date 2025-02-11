Bleakley Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Choreo LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 8,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $201.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $233.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

