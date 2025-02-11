Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

BLMN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a positive return on equity of 62.18% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,529,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,806,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares during the period.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

