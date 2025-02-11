Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $26.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OWL. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.75 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

OWL opened at $23.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. Blue Owl Capital has a 12-month low of $15.18 and a 12-month high of $26.73.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 20.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

