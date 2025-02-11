BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IIIV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $29.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $980.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.51. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 41.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other i3 Verticals news, President Frederick Stanford sold 17,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $444,346.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,528,000. This represents a 14.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Long Path Partners LP raised its position in i3 Verticals by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Long Path Partners LP now owns 933,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,884,000 after buying an additional 355,392 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 653,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter worth $13,313,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 541,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the third quarter worth $11,373,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

