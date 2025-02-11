Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BXP. Wedbush lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Boston Properties from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $93.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Boston Properties Price Performance

Shares of BXP opened at $71.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day moving average is $76.93. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $56.46 and a 12-month high of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.28. Boston Properties had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Properties will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,920.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 12,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $891,535.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,657.42. This represents a 63.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5,025.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Boston Properties by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 60.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

