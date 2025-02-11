Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions to post earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $122.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.62. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

