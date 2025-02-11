Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Price Performance
Shares of BYFC opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a PE ratio of 188.42 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.
Institutional Trading of Broadway Financial
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Broadway Financial
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Merck: 4 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy This Dip
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Ackman Announces Major Stake in Uber: Should You Follow His Lead?
- What is a Dividend King?
- Wells Fargo Upgraded These 3 Stocks—Here’s Why They Stand Out
Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.