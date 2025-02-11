Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a PE ratio of 188.42 and a beta of 0.73. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Broadway Financial stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:BYFC Free Report ) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Broadway Financial worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

