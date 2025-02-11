Brokerages Set Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Price Target at $41.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENTA. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.76. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $41.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.26.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 253.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

