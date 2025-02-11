Brokerages Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Target Price at $7.92

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.92.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on CI&T in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded CI&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Shares of CINT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. CI&T has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CI&T during the third quarter worth $108,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CI&T by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 15,083 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,036,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI&T, Inc provides strategy, design and software engineering services to enable digital transformation. The firm’s solutions and services include Digital Strategy, Customer-Centric Design and Top-of-the-Line Software Engineering. The company was founded by Cesar Nivaldo Gon, Bruno Guiçardi Neto and Fernando Matt Borges Martins on June 7, 2021 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

