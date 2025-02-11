Brokerages Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Price Target at $52.00

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLIC. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $448,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,870.12. This trade represents a 10.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total value of $564,082.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,897.76. This trade represents a 35.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 221,121 shares of company stock worth $10,527,843 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 708,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,379,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLIC opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 345.17 and a beta of 1.36. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $53.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.06.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

