Brokerages Set Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Target Price at $106.25

Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.50 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.50 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 2,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,008,000 after buying an additional 292,317 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Meritage Homes by 734.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 272,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,804,000 after acquiring an additional 239,511 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $44,029,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTH opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.88. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $73.05 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.17. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 11.48%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

