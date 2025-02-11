Brokerages Set Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT at $104.55

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $97.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.06. Okta has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -279.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $6,337,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $217,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 978,168 shares of company stock worth $84,758,269 in the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Okta by 105.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

