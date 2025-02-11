Brokerages Set Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) PT at $7.10

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.93.

Several brokerages have commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. The trade was a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 36,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $276,923.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,298.21. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 395,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,041,724 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,724,000. Gtcr LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $65,520,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,440,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,823,000 after buying an additional 206,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.95. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

