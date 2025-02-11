Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Target Price at $330.50

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $330.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on PWR. Citigroup dropped their price target on Quanta Services from $394.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,713,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,887,000 after buying an additional 46,357 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,486 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in Quanta Services by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 960,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,248,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $310.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.66. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Quanta Services has a one year low of $205.82 and a one year high of $365.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

