Brokerages Set TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target at $40.67

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.67.
Several brokerages have commented on TGTX. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 127.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -322.47 and a beta of 2.26.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
