Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BAM opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $62.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAM. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

