Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $42,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price objective on Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Brookfield in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Brookfield Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE BN opened at $59.42 on Tuesday. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $38.18 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Brookfield Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

